Apartments for sale in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal

2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
$1,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side,…
$950,979
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
