Apartments for sale in Madeira, Portugal

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Apartments in Madeira, Portugal

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Funchal
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62 properties total found
Apartment in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$324,228
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Condominium, consisting of only 6 parts, called "Vila Guida", next to the observation deck C…
$802,464
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Excellent apartment T3 typology in the heart of Funchal.Location - in the building above the…
$733,186
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Fantastic apartment, just built, with large interior areas, in a building ina closed condomi…
$808,237
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
spacious 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built gated complex consisting of 18 housing units, …
$490,715
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$669,682
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$404,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
T2 typology apartment on the 5th floor.UPTOWN 117 is a building with modern architecture and…
$461,850
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$404,118
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Spacious apartment of 107 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a balcony of 6 m2 in the new building Build…
$577,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$381,026
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$750,505
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1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$663,909
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and a unique view of the o…
$404,118
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$623,497
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Madeira Palace Residences, an exclusive luxury condominium, is an oasis located right on Est…
$785,144
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
The Edificio Major project is located in the historic district of Funchal.The building with …
$577,312
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5 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
Closed condominium located in one of the best residential areas of Funchal, surrounded by se…
$865,968
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1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The property is located in close proximity to the center of Funchal, it is not only a privil…
$259,790
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Квартира  located on the top floor in a building located in the privileged complex   Palheir…
$456,076
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$577,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the island of Ma…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms in the center of Funchal, located in a building in the sh…
$755,242
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms in the center of Funchal, located in a building in the sh…
$1,28M
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
This three-bedroom apartment T3 is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the islan…
$2,79M
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment and private pool are part of a magnificent luxury complex located o…
$3,60M
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Apartment in Funchal, Portugal
Apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Area 2 498 m²
Apartments №The Place
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located on the island of Ma…
$1,57M
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Property types in Madeira

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Madeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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