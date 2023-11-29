Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Madeira, Portugal

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Madeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Madeira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом центре города Фуншал, в окружении музеев, культурных центро…
€210,000
1 room apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Элитный комплекс расположен в Баррейруше, Сан-Мартинью, в тихом районе, но недалеко от услуг…
€310,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Funchal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Funchal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
This complex is located in the very center of Funchal, surrounded by museums, cultural cente…
€210,000
Close
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with 3 bedrooms in a new building located in the center of Canisu. All apartments…
€650,000
Close
2 room apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Элитный комплекс, расположенный в Баррейруше, Сан-Мартинью, в тихом районе, но недалеко от о…
€390,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Новостройка, расположенная в центре Канису. Все квартиры имеют высокое качество, а также …
€275,000
2 room apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Элегантный архитектурный дизайн в сочетании со строгим качеством строительства. Инвестиро…
€375,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
€425,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
€700,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
€500,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
€500,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€350,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
€635,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€400,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
€330,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
€1,30M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€1,10M
3 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with appliances in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with appliances
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 2
3 bedroom apartment in the center of Funchal, located in a building in the shopping center L…
€635,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
€500,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
€350,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€650,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
€225,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, in a complex that is located in the best area of Funchal, near th…
€380,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
1 bedroom apartment, located in an urban rehab area, close to the residential and commercial…
€315,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This modern 1-bedroom apartment offers all the amenities and comfort you need to live in the…
€286,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom apartment offers all the comforts and conveniences you need to live do…
€435,050
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Madeira, Portugal
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
€750,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
€580,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
€680,000
