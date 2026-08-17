Apartments for sale in Lourinha, Portugal

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Apartments in Lourinha, Portugal

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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 107 m2, near the center of Vila da Lourinha and the…
$324,247
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,10M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$335,827
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
New apartment with 1 bedroom, located in the village of Abelheira on the Silver coast of Por…
$220,763
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Apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
Apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Area 655 m²
This new residential complex, consisting of 3 houses and 14 one- and two-bedroom apartments …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The new two-bedroom apartment is located in the village of Abeleira on the Silver Coast of P…
$313,716
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The new two-bedroom apartment is located in the village of Abeleira on the Silver Coast of P…
$325,335
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1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
New one-bedroom apartment is located in the village of Abeleira on the Silver Coast of Portu…
$307,906
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2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
The new two-bedroom apartment is located in the village of Abeleira on the Silver Coast of P…
$406,669
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