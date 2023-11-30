Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Porto, Portugal

107 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Gondomar, Portugal
VIP
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Gondomar, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€270,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€475,125
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Canidelo, which seeks to promot…
€517,125
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour in Gondomar, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with Online tour
Gondomar, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in a development, marked by the uniqueness of i…
€252,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just a 7-minute walk …
€425,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is part of a new development located just 7 minutes' walk …
€1,000,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, located near the city center, with excellent access to pu…
€199,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Vila Nova de Gaia on t…
€545,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€347,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
€249,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
€465,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Проект реновации старого здания. Дом расположен в оживленном районе города Порту, в непосре…
€175,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Великолепная 2-комнатная квартира с панорамным видом на устье реки Дору. Квартира имеет б…
€450,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Квартира с 3 спальнями с балконом, 2 парковочными местами и кладовой, встроенная в новый ком…
€545,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with a balcony, 2 parking spaces and a pantry, built into a new co…
€545,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
Magnificent 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic views of the mouth of the Douro River. The a…
€450,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Комплекс расположен в центре города, в нескольких метрах от церкви и башни Клеригуш, спроект…
€492,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€180,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
ЗОЛОТАЯ ВИЗА! СРОЧНАЯ ПРОДАЖА! Это особняк из 4х этажей. На нижнем этаже находится действую…
€390,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Fully refurbished flat in the heart of Porto with guarante…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 9/9
This fully renovated 4 bedroom apartment located on the top floor with stunning view of the …
€539,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
€210,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€259,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in city center, with city view, supermarket in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 room apartment in city center, with city view, supermarket
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
€230,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
€430,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 3
Duplex T2 with a total area of 143.9 m2 in the historical center of Porto. It is located …
€1,18M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Porto, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
€1,30M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cidade da Maia, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cidade da Maia, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Floor 5
4 bedroom apartment with 156.5 m2 with a 70.5 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, inserted in t…
€495,000
Leave a request

