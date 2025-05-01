Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Portugal

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 104 square meters, two balconies of 3 and 6 square meter…
$498,318
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
$317,111
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$396,389
Leave a request
