Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Quarteira
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

penthouses
6
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
23
3 BHK
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in a very quiet area about 15 minutes walk from the Marina and beach of Vilamoura. …
€315,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent apartment located in a private condominium in Vilamoura. This apartment has 3 f…
€486,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Closed complex of 45 luxury apartments, which strives to become one of the best in Portugal.…
€1,10M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a …
€625,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - apartment of 3 bedrooms with an area of 142 sq.m., completely new, with 2 parkin…
€1,65M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
1 bedroom apartment, with 122 sq.m., 33 sq.m. terrace and one parking space, inserted in clo…
€710,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€1,79M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€2,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€1,45M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Magnificent luxurious development located in the famous golden triangle. Situated within wal…
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
€705,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
€690,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€390,000
Leave a request
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments in Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
€360,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir