Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Epanomi
24
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Nea Michaniona
12
Peraia
12
Neoi Epivates
11
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
386 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottagein Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 0-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wil…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale 0-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottagein Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
3 room cottagein triadi, Greece
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement T…
3 room cottagein Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Chalcedon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalcedon, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottagein Irakleio, Greece
3 room cottage
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 100 sq.m. 3rd-4th floor in excellent condition,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 6 roomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
3 room cottagein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
3 room cottagein Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir