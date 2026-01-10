Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Valadares
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Valadares, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Valadares, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Valadares, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
1-bedroom apartment, with 58 sqm of private gross area, balcony with sea view and one parkin…
$437,012
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Valadares, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Valadares, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
1-bedroom apartment, with 58 sqm of private gross area, balcony with sea view and one parkin…
$437,012
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 4
This apartment is located on the first line of the beach with sea views. In addition, the ap…
$1,39M
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go