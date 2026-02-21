Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Anadia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Anadia, Portugal

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Anadia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Anadia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
1-bedroom apartment, new, 72 sqm (gross floor area), with parking, balcony and storage room,…
$525,397
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Anadia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Anadia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
1-bedroom apartment, new, 72 sqm (gross floor area), with parking, balcony and storage room,…
$524,414
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Anadia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Anadia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
1-bedroom apartment, new, 72 sqm (gross floor area), with parking, balcony and storage room,…
$525,397
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
1 bedroom apartment in Anadia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Anadia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
1-bedroom apartment, new, 72 sqm (gross floor area), with parking, balcony and storage room,…
$524,414
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Anadia, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go