Apartments for sale in Sines, Portugal

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment with 106.61 sqm and a private swimming pool, located in Pestana Porto Co…
$611,817
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
3-bedroom apartment with 114 sqm of gross construction area, a 17 sqm terrace, garden, and s…
$583,191
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment, new, 106.61 sqm (gross floor area), swimming poll and garden, inside th…
$642,152
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment with 106.61 sqm and a private swimming pool, located in Pestana Porto Co…
$612,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment, new, 106.61 sqm (gross floor area), swimming poll and garden, inside th…
$642,152
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom duplex apartment with 106.61 sqm of gross private area, outdoor terrace, and swimm…
$588,510
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom duplex apartment with 106.61 sqm of gross private area, outdoor terrace, and swimm…
$589,612
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
3-bedroom apartment with 114 sqm of gross construction area, a 17 sqm terrace, garden, and s…
$582,100
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 95.08 sqm of gross construction area, located on the ground flo…
$607,126
Leave a request
Moya7yaMoya7ya
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
T3 apartment within Pestana Porto Covo with 98.5 sqm of gross private area, located on the g…
$273,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment, new, 106.61 sqm (gross floor area), swimming poll and garden, inside th…
$640,951
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment with 106.61 sqm and a private swimming pool, located in Pestana Porto Co…
$612,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
New 3-bedroom apartment with 95.08 sqm of gross construction area, located on the ground flo…
$605,990
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sines, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
T3 apartment within Pestana Porto Covo with 98.5 sqm of gross private area, located on the g…
$273,861
Leave a request

Properties features in Sines, Portugal

