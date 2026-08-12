Shops for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Stores in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
сommercial properties
334
hotels
245
offices
6
investment properties
27
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2 properties total found
Shop 148 m² in Thermi, Greece
Shop 148 m²
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS5840 - Shop FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 148.00 sq. m. …
$407,080
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Shop in Polychrono, Greece
Shop
Polychrono, Greece
Bathrooms count 5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
$416,347
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