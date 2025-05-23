Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Toroni Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

сommercial property
5
5 properties total found
Hotel 102 m² in Sarti, Greece
Hotel 102 m²
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Mini-boutique hotel 30 meters from the beach, in the center of the village on the Sithonia p…
$435,730
Hotel 550 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 5 identical maisonettes located in the village of Kal…
$1,68M
Hotel 1 200 m² in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 2.750.000 . This 1200 sq. m.…
$2,89M
Hotel 1 780 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 1 780 m²
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: 1,780 sq.m. Hotel on an 8,382 sq.m. Plot in SithoniaLocated in the heart of Sithon…
$1,65M
Hotel 580 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
$1,68M
