Investment Properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

16 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
€695,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
€3,40M
Investment with garage, with storage in Thassos, Greece
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
€14,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
€13,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
€55,000
Investment with balcony, with basement, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Investment with balcony, with basement, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
€780,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
€5,90M
Investment with garden in Potos, Greece
Investment with garden
Potos, Greece
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
€320,000
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €500.000 . This 140 sq. m…
€500,000
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
€130,000
Investment with garage, with garden in Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment with garage, with garden
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
€200,000
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Kastro, Greece
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
€1,50M

