Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Macedonia and Thrace
Offices
Offices for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
16
Kavala Prefecture
16
Municipality of Thessaloniki
4
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
3
15 properties total found
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
-1
€700,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
1
42 m²
7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
€70,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
50 m²
3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
56 m²
3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
€150,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
125 m²
5
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
€310,000
Recommend
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18
1 410 m²
-1
€1,85M
Recommend
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
-1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€455,000
Recommend
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
-1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€770,000
Recommend
Office with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
-1
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
€510,000
Recommend
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
4
150 m²
1
Drama, Center: Office of 150 sq.m. very central 1st floor in a very privileged location. It …
€120,000
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
55 m²
1
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
€85,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with basement
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
€110,000
Recommend
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
7
3
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
€370,000
Recommend
Office with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
30 m²
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ114). Anot…
€33,000
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
30 m²
2
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
€45,000
Recommend
Property types in Macedonia and Thrace
сommercial property
hotels
investment properties
warehouses
shops
