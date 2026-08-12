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Offices for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Kavala Municipality
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Kavala
3
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6 properties total found
Office 108 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 108 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Center: Commercial property for sale 108 sq.m. facade on the 5th floor with elevator…
$278,833
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Office 210 m² in Nea Fokea, Greece
Office 210 m²
Nea Fokea, Greece
Area 210 m²
A unique commercial property is available in the heart of Nea Fokea, Halkidiki. The property…
$546,768
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Office 60 m² in Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 60 m²
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Drama, Center: Office for sale 60 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a building with an eleva…
$208,203
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TekceTekce
Office 42 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 42 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
$74,250
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Office 56 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 56 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No 2340). An…
$157,730
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Office 200 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 200 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Office for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ768). Anot…
$315,459
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