  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
1007
Pallini Municipal Unit
517
Kassandra Municipal Unit
493
Municipality of Nea Propontida
234
House Delete
128 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$469,371
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$625,828
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE   Location – Pefkohori   Living area – 185m2   Description – liv…
$572,243
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
3 bedroom house in Afytos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE   Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to presen…
$720,238
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$782,285
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$357,616
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$629,490
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$1,16M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$614,652
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$626,246
Villa 19 rooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 19 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa, located just 50 meters from the sea on a plot of 3000 sq.m, whe…
$3,02M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden with an area of ​​500 m2 and a private pool in cryopiges, Cassan…
Price on request
Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
