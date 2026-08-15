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Houses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
1020
Pallini Municipal Unit
522
Kassandra Municipal Unit
499
Municipality of Nea Propontida
233
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1 660 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
3 bedroom house in Fourka, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Fourka village 2400 meters from the sandy beach. The …
$247,875
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 78 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 78 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$680,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The house is located in the surroundings of all year round lively Agios Mamas village 850 me…
$322,815
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Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey villa with an area of 260 sq.m. on the Sithonia Penin…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 125 m²
Townhouse for sale of 125 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The grou…
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new built house is located 600 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. There is a privat…
$201,914
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
A two-level apartment of 90 sq.m is for sale, located on the 1st and 2nd floors of a residen…
$308,838
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$490,558
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 rooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the small paradise of Halkidiki…
$364,512
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS1240 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for € 300.000 . This 100 sq…
$345,256
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in Siviri, situated in the beautiful Kassandra region. With a spaci…
$863,873
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Corner maisonette,67 m²,in Athos,Halkidiki with an eastern orientation and with unobstructed…
$227,820
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
The house is located only 50 meters to the sea in Neos Marmaras village. There is a great se…
$576,896
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3 bedroom house in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Property Code: HPS5644 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for € 355.000 . This 206 …
$408,553
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS5102 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 660.000 . This 100 sq.…
$759,563
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Villa 2 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 708 m²
Unique maisonette with a luxurious swimming pool, at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the…
$1,08M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS5052 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 1.400.000 . This 220.35…
$1,61M
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Villa 1 room in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$341,730
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 13 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4 Year of construction: 1995 Quantity rooms: 13 L…
$1,86M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this beautiful Maisonette in Halkidiki with amazing open views. The property is …
$279,080
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 12 rooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Villa 12 rooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is in a great condition and boasts amazin…
$911,280
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki offers luxury living in good condition with amazin…
$1,37M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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