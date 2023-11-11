Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Duplex 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Siviri, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€250,000

