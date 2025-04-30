Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

383 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maiso…
$294,344
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Located in the popular and vibrant town of HANIOTI so it is very close to the seaside within…
$2,20M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
$302,686
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 327 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$1,04M
Close
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
Close
1 room Cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent detached house of 116 sq m made of stone and wood, located on a hill …
$502,897
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$503,460
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 94 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of li…
$887,182
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$335,265
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$135,921
Villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Ideal homes for a large family for sale with 160 sq meters of living area and FULLY FURNISHE…
$589,984
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 …
$218,144
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
These fantastic bungalow villas are nestled within a three-minute drive from the beach of Pe…
$1,31M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$2,91M
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
$1,06M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$447,020
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$250,498
Close
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 82 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$172,722
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Polihrono, this gorgeous home with 105 sq meters of living area and gardens with …
$288,556
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$300,541
Close
3 bedroom house in Afytos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE   Location –   AFITOS  ( 110m from the beach)   We are happy to presen…
$720,238
Close
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalybes, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$469,684
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
Price on request
Close
