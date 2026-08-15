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Townhouses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
184
Pallini Municipal Unit
109
Kassandra Municipal Unit
76
Municipality of Nea Propontida
21
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263 properties total found
Townhouse in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 78 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 78 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$680,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 125 m²
Townhouse for sale of 125 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The grou…
$288,517
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
For sale maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$173,564
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
This 145-square-meter townhouse in Nea Fokaia, on the Kassandra peninsula, faces east and of…
$437,211
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$184,681
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse
Polychrono, Greece
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse area of 70 sq.m in Asprovalt under construction. The townhouse is located…
$229,831
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale a townhouse of 75 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki. The…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale maisonette of 42 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Fwor sale: A modern townhouse currently under construction in the beautiful area of Kassandr…
$454,969
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a Maisonette in Kalives Polygyrou with a total area of 118 sq.m, of which 96 sq.m …
$371,298
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: an 80 m² Maisonette in Ormos Panagias, Sithonia. The property is located in a pict…
$291,357
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
$298,762
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Se…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$517,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
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with Mountain view
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