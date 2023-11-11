Townhouses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160  sq meters of living…
€395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are privileged to exclusively represent this 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Kr…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori with 127  sq meters of livi…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€190,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
€204,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dream home on 2 levels including 68 sq meters of living area including, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
€158,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€370,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Siviri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built-in 2008, it is characterized by a …
€260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built in 2001, it is characterized by a …
€170,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
€6,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
€560,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
€1,10M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Paliouri, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This wonderful property is full of charm and is located close to the picturesque village of …
€190,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa in a quiet location, it is a 280 sq meter villa on 2  levels plus a gorgeous loft look…
€575,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PENTHOUSE HOME in the quiet part of the seaside town PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI.  The home is gorge…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
€175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wi…
€590,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning home in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene envi…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rustic home with sea views and plenty of patios is situated at the peak of the thriving se…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kalandra, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on a picturesque coastal cliff in POSIDI, this stunning summer home boasts panoramic…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 135 sq meters of living …
€330,000

