Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Townhouse
Clear all
407 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
4
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 160 sq meters of living…
€395,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
2
1
We are privileged to exclusively represent this 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Kr…
€195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Pefkochori, Greece
2
2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori with 127 sq meters of livi…
€320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
3
2
70 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€190,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Chaniotis, Greece
5
3
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
3
2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kriopigi, Greece
3
2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
€204,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
Dream home on 2 levels including 68 sq meters of living area including, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
€158,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
2
2
Halkidiki seaside urban living at its finest! This prime core area, single-family home with …
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
3
2
This beachfront maisonette is a residential unit located directly on the beach with amazing …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Siviri, Greece
3
3
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built-in 2008, it is characterized by a …
€260,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
2
2
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built in 2001, it is characterized by a …
€170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
5
2
105 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
3
2
2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of 150 s.m., built on a…
€6,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
€560,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
80 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
Exclusive home with pride and imagination fully furnished in a privileged and peaceful locat…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Paliouri, Greece
3
2
This wonderful property is full of charm and is located close to the picturesque village of …
€190,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
Villa in a quiet location, it is a 280 sq meter villa on 2 levels plus a gorgeous loft look…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
PENTHOUSE HOME in the quiet part of the seaside town PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI. The home is gorge…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
€175,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€140,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Polychrono, Greece
2
2
In the thriving seaside town of Polihrono, we have the ideal perfect maisonette on 2 floors …
€230,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
4
4
This property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wi…
€590,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Fokea, Greece
3
2
The property is a stunning home in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene envi…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
3
2
A rustic home with sea views and plenty of patios is situated at the peak of the thriving se…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
3
3
Nestled on a picturesque coastal cliff in POSIDI, this stunning summer home boasts panoramic…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
3
2
Stunning Home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Hanioti with 135 sq meters of living …
€330,000
Recommend
