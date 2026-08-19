Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Vodice
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
A luxurious new built villa in Vodice near Šibenik, located on the 1st line to the sea, …
$3,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Srima, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Price fell from 999 999 eur to 950 000 eur!Discover this captivating villa, an exquisite ble…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury Independent Urban Villa Just 400m from the Sea and Beach, in the Heart of Vodice, Clo…
$857,738
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa under construction with a panoramic view of the sea and islands i…
$761,492
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Srima, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Srima, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Description of object: In the popular seaside location of Srima, a modern semi-detached hous…
$558,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 391 m²
Beautiful modern villa in the initial phase of construction located in a quiet location 700 …
$1,57M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa in Vodice area with wonderful sea views!Nestled atop a serene hillside, surr…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Luxury villa in Vodice just 700 meters from the sea with amazing sea views as a part of new …
$1,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
An architectural masterpiece only 500 meters from the sea in super-popular Vodice not far fr…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Extravagant villa for sale in Vodice just 900 meters from the sea and the centre of the town…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Spacious villa for a large family or a tourist property for sale in Vodice with great panora…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go