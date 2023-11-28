Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Crikvenica
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
€715,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir