Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Vodnjan
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vodnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A lovely cottage-style house in Vodnjan is waiting for its new owner to experience all perks…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, surrounded by greenery, located in a charming place in the dep…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Vodnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch

Properties features in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir