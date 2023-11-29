Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Makarska
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Makarska, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
€900,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
€330,000
