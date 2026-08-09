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Villas for sale in Makarska, Croatia

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15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
An extraordinarily attractive new villa of modern design with a panoramic view of the sea gr…
$1,48M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 900 m²
Description of object: In a quiet and sought-after location near the center of Makarska, the…
$1,36M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet place with breathtaking views, a house was created that …
$1,26M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 409 m²
A new impessive villa with an sea view in the area of ​​Veliko Brdo in Makarska, cca. 900 me…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Recently built villa with swimming pool and jacuzzi on a hill over Makarska with wonderful s…
$1,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Mediterranean Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Makarska!MAKARSKA, VE…
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Newly built villa with a swimming pool for sale in the small hamlet of Rastovac, within the …
$909,202
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Amazing new modern villa for sale in Makarska just 850 meters from the beach!It is close eno…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Beautiful Dalmatian authentic style property only 200 meters from the sea, with charming sea…
$909,202
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxurious villa is situated in an exceptionally tranquil area of Draznice near Makarska…
$800,555
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Fascinating ultra-modern villa of an attractive location in the extremely popular tourist to…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Exceptional modern villa of outstanding location with a wonderful panoramic view of the sea …
$1,14M
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Villa 5 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
$409,482
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Villa 15 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 15 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
$4,50M
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