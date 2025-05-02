Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Novalja
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Novalja, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Grad Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Grad Novalja, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Novalja, Jakišnica Newly built, luxurious villa with pool, surface area 150 m2 (net), built…
$901,451
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go