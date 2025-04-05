Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Newly built house just 25 meters from the sea! – This property features two apartments with …
$1,64M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Semi-detached modern villa in Omisalj on Krk, just 500 meters from the sea, with swimming po…
$742,196
Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Beautiful villa of charming aura is for sale in Omisalj on Krk island!Total area is 260 sq.m…
$927,745
