Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Sibenik
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Experience ultimate luxury coastal living in Sevid with this extraordinary designer villa fo…
$3,75M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A cozy villa in the low-rise resort of Sevid between Trogir and Rogoznica, in the edge of fa…
$719,956
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Charming villa within the pines right on the beach, with possibility to moor a yacht!Villa i…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 006 m²
Price is adjusted! Old price was 5,3 mio euro, new price is 4,5 mio euro!Distressed property…
$5,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Two possibilities - to buy land in the centre of Sibenik or ready-made villa with pool!Just …
$749,954
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Great offer with fantastic sea views!A modern luxury villa with a swimming pool in the town …
$923,020
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zaboric, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaboric, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Fantastic 1st line home right opposite wonderful beach!We offer a stunning beachfront proper…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Discounted! Old price is 1 590 000 eur, new price is 1 250 000 eur!A beautiful stone Mediter…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Remarkable stone villa with wonderdul sea viws and swimming pool on the island of Murter (ac…
$980,709
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Superb luxury villa with swimming pool 40 m from the sea in Razanj area near Rogoznica, with…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
$5,65M
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go