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Villas for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Okrug, Okrug Gornji, detached villa of approx. 200 m2 on 3 floors, on a plot of 466 m2. Mod…
$1,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a luxury villa in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo and in a prime location…
$1,82M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
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Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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