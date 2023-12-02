Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

19 properties total found
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villas for sale from 250 to 450 sqm. Villas are located within the Petram Resort …
€2,00M
per month
Villa 8 bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€1,99M
per month
Villa 11 rooms in Murine, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Murine, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
Umag, a villa with potential! The villa consists of 2 buildings, with a total area of 820 m…
€2,20M
per month
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury villa located in the heart of an elite resort in Northern Istria. The v…
€10,00M
per month
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Umag, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
€2,00M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
€1,25M
per month
Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€2,00M
per month
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Krizine, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
€320,000
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
Price on request
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
We sell a beautiful modern villa with swimming pool, only 30 m from the sea, in a tourist vi…
€1,50M
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
€9,00M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 915 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the golf r…
Price on request
per month
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Monterol, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
€1,15M
per month
Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

