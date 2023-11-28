Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Zadar
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€570,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 730 m²
Check out this stunning villa in the most historical Zadar, the most historical city in cent…
€980,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir