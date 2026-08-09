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Villas for sale in Split, Croatia

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34 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
A luxurious villa is available for sale in a high shell-and-core condition, located in a ser…
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT STONE VILLA ON A UNIQUE LOCATION, ON HUGE LAND OF 8 414 SQM! Berth…
$4,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Luxury modern villa with swimming pool on the hills above Split 3 km. from the sea!The villa…
$1,73M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 494 m²
Magnificent modern luxury villa for sale in a great location near Split!Total area is 494 sq…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Description of object: This architecturally exceptional villa is located on an elevated and …
$950,490
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Elegant modern villa with swimming is located in a quiet village Zrnovica near Split, 3 km f…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Discounted!Old price was 1 100 000 eur, new price is 990 000 eur!In the picturesque setting …
$1,13M
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Villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 360 m²
Great investment property on the first line to the sea in Kastel Stafilic on large land on 2…
$1,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious location of Podstrana near Split, we offer an exce…
$1,92M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful classical style villa, with swimming pool and sea views only 50 meters from the be…
$3,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Discounted! Old price was 2,2 mio euro! It is one of the best villas we have seen in Sp…
$2,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Rare villa with swimming pool of an excellent location, in the first row to the sea in Kašte…
$2,54M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
A luxurious villa under construction is for sale in a peaceful and elevated location above S…
$1,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Exceptional modern villa near Split with panoramic sea view, infinity pool, and top-end equi…
$2,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant and modernly furnished single-story villa with swimming pool in a quiet location abo…
$743,373
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Super-modern villa os amazing advanced architecture which leaves you astonished!Le Corbusier…
$1,26M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 950 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious location of Podstrana near the historic Split, we …
$1,83M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern villa with sea views in close vicinity of Split!Perfectly positioned in a beautiful a…
$1,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 930 m²
Pearl of Split - 1st row to the sea - WOW-effect property!This exceptional luxury villa for …
$7,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 386 m²
In a desirable location in Kaštel Stari, with a charming sea view, this beautiful villa offe…
$1,06M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
Description of the site: In the prestigious area of Podstrana, near Split, there is an excep…
$3,54M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
A luxury villa located in a quiet location in Kaštel Novi, surrounded by olive groves, viney…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Astonishing design villa in Split region built in 2018-2019!Villa is new, modern and 100% fu…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 355 m²
Discounted! Former price was 1,5 mio euro!Villa of true 5 stars with a fantastic view over t…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A unique, very rare opportunity to buy a villa with a pool in Split just 50 meters from the …
$1,73M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
We are selling a beautiful villa, Sitno Gornje, with a stunning view of Split, sea and the i…
$1,49M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 480 m²
Very special villa with swimming pool and sea view in Podstrana!We have never seen such an a…
$2,54M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Solid villa for sale in Solin near Split!Villa with spectacular sea views, overlooking the t…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
This sunny villa resides in Kaštel Lukšić, approximately 8 kilometers from Split, with the c…
$743,373
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Discounted! Old price was 1,7 mio euro!Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Podstrana, ju…
$1,77M
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