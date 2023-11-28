Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Split
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Split, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 285 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA WITH SWIMMING POOL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SURROUNDINGS OF SPLIT A luxury villa …
€1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with basement, with parking
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 582 m²
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 436 m²
€2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€750,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Split, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir