Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Pag
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Pag, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
For sale a new luxurious villa just 100 meters rom the sea on Pag.Final stage of constructio…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14991Pag, BošanaA luxurious three-bedroom penthouse in a new building wi…
$451,387
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Discover a captivating modular villa for sale on Pag Island, boasting an enchanting sea view…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Three modern new villas only 40 meters from the sea on Pag peninsula.Modern new building in …
$872,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14990 Pag, Bošana A luxurious three-bedroom apartment in a new buildin…
$451,387
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14992Pag, BošanaA luxurious three-bedroom penthouse in a new building wi…
$451,387
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
A solid villa of the FIRST LINE of the sea on Pag peninsula, which combines being on the mai…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 rooms in Pag, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14989 Pag, Bošana A luxurious three-bedroom apartment in a new buildin…
$451,387
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go