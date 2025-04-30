Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Zadar, Croatia

Villa 7 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
$1,42M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Holiday villa  with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan and Zadar, cca. 3 k…
$587,100
Agency



Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Luxury villa in Diklo, Zadar, with amazing sea views, cca. 500-600 meters from the sea, on e…
$3,19M




Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Champaigne sparkling luxury holiday villa in Zadar area!Total area of this amazing interior …
Price on request




Villa 12 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 12 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ELEGANT VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN BIBINA, CROATIA We present to your attention a unique opp…
$646,411
