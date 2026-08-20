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Villas for sale in Nin, Croatia

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5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
 Beautiful modern villa with traditionals stone elements in a small and quiet place in …
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Exquisite 1st line villa in Nin area, contemporary architecture and design - right by the be…
$2,52M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Awesome contemporary villa on the 1st line to the sea!In the picturesque village near Nin, n…
$2,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Unique seafront ultra-modern villa in Zadar area in Nin!It's contemporary outlook remind of …
Price on request
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