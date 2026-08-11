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Villas for sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

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25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
NEW VILLA in HIGH TECH style with a view of the sea on the second coastline on the suburb of…
$2,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
On the island of Šipan, on the 1st line to the sea, there stands a meticulously restored sto…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Brand-New Modern Seafront Villa for Sale Near Dubrovnik – Exceptional Price!An extraordinary…
$2,05M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
Absolutely unique for Dubrovnik market - 1st line villa in Lapad Bay!This stunning luxury vi…
$5,72M
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Villa in Mokosica, Croatia
Villa
Mokosica, Croatia
Area 250 m²
Seafront Villa for Reconstruction in Dubrovnik – First Line to the Sea with Private Pier (Mo…
$1,50M
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Villa 25 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 25 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 5 000 m²
 An Exclusive Seafront Sheikh Residence of Unparalleled Luxury on the Adriatic – offeri…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Unique waterfront stone villa on a wonderful island in close vicinity to Dubrovnik!Direct ac…
$2,46M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
Two fantastic new modern attached villas on the first line to the sea which can be united!En…
$5,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Exquisite Stone Villa for Sale in Dubrovnik – A Coastal Luxury Retreat with Breathtaking Sea…
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
An awesome stone villa with a swimming pool is for sale, spanning over three levels, located…
$4,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Beautifully isolated villa on a romantic island opposite Dubrovnik, on the 1st line to the s…
$2,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
New ultra-modern villa with a swimming pool on one of the Elafiti islands near Dubrovnik wit…
$3,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
The best 1st line villa in Dubrovnik for sale in 2025!The property has direct access to the …
$4,57M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
This absolutely unique first-line villa for sale in Southern Dalmatia represents a pinnacle …
$16,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lozica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lozica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The price has been reduced from 3.5 million euros to 2.3 million euros!HOT OFFER!A unique lu…
$2,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Awesome modern villa in a quiet location in the region of Dubrovnik just 650 meters from the…
$2,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Fascinating luxury villa with swimming pool in a close suburb of Dubrovnik just 200 meters f…
$3,46M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 050 m²
Located just 300 meters from a beautiful beach, this exclusive property complex offers a rar…
$3,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Wonderful villa with swimming pool in Dubrovnik just 200 meters from the sea in a peaceful s…
$2,14M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Area 356 m²
In the tranquil embrace of Dubrovnik's bay, "Rijeka Dubrovačka," a luxurious stone villa gra…
$2,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 126 m²
This beautiful villa with a swimming pool is located in Orebice, on the Pelešac peninsula, j…
$522,860
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 120 m²
The residential building is located in the center of Trstenik on the Peljesac peninsula, fir…
$371,812
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Villa 2 rooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 rooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Dubrovnik, Ploče, two bedroom apartment of 90 m2 on 1/3 floor, in an old Dubrovnik villa. I…
$553,666
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Villa 4 rooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
$4,04M
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Villa 8 rooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
$5,77M
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