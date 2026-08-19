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Villas for sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

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38 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern villa with a panoramic view of the sea in the area of Crikvenica, 1,5 km from the bea…
Price on request
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Villa in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa
Crikvenica, Croatia
Area 232 m²
Discounted! Price fell from 2,5 mio euro to 1,8 mio euro!Great opportunity!Beautiful old-tim…
$2,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This stunning modern single-story villa for sale is situated in an exclusive location within…
$1,56M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury stone villa with heated swimming pool in Jadranovo!This rustic-style solid stone vill…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Price fell from 1 700 000 eur to 1 650 000 eur!Impressive modern villa in a great location a…
$1,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Luxury property with a panoramic sea view over Crikvenica, to be completed in 2023. We are o…
$1,83M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Astonishing modern designed villa in Jadranovo, with panoramic Adriatic sea views, only 270 …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Perched on a scenic hillside above the Crikvenica Riviera, this exceptional luxury semi-deta…
$1,05M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa with pool in Jardanovo, 600 meters from the sea.Total area is 95 …
$651,262
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
In an idyllic location, nestled within a tranquil dead-end street, where familial abodes and…
$1,65M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Perfect villa with panoramic sea views and swimming pool in Dramalj, less than 1 km from the…
$652,005
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
An exclusive 400 m² villa with a private pool and breathtaking sea views is available for sa…
$4,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Modern Villa with Pool and Panoramic Views in Crikvenica, mere 1 km from the Beach!Located j…
$1,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful villa on 1500 sq.m. of land in Crikvenica area, cca. 4 km from the sea, within vir…
$914,920
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa of 280 sq.m. situated on a 600 sq.m. plot with stunning se…
$1,31M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa built in 2010 with 3 apartments and a swimming pool in Crikvenica!With a tot…
$1,80M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 390 m²
Wonderful villa in Crikvenica, with panoramic sea views, 600 meters from the beaches only!To…
$1,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Crikvenica – Bribir, modern luxury villa with pool under construction. This contemporary vil…
$983,830
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Modern villa with a panoramic view of the sea in Crikvenica, 1500 meters from the sea.Total …
$1,56M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Beautiful urban villa under construction with sea views, just 1 km from the coast in Crikven…
$1,56M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
CRIKVENICA CENTRE – Modern New-Build Villa with Swimming Pool, Sea Proximity and Private Par…
$982,673
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Secure a premium investment in the Kvarner region with this elegant detached villa for sale …
$901,652
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dramalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Crikvenica!Total area is 185 sq.m. Land plot is 20…
$949,230
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 340 m²
Authentic completely refurbished villa in Bribir near Crikvenica!True impression of medieval…
$865,331
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Set in a serene pocket of Crikvenica, this statement villa with a private pool and sweeping …
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Crikvenica – Bribir, modern villa with private pool under construction. This elegant propert…
$983,830
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Luxurious semi-detached villa with a panoramic sea view in Crikvenica as a part of glamorous…
$1,04M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 585 m²
Impressive villa in Crikvenica with magnificent sea views, cca. 500 meters from the sea!Tota…
$2,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Exceptional estate on the hills above Crikvenica with beautiful distant sea views!Total area…
$2,02M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Luxury villa in Crikvenica with heated swimming pool and panoramic views of the sea and Kvar…
$1,46M
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