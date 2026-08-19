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Villas for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

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19 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Charming villa with a swimming pool on the first line of the sea near the town of Splitska o…
$1,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Price fell! Old price was 1 750 000 eur, new price is 1 550 000 eur!Ideally romantic Mediter…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Price went down from 1 455 000 eur to 1 000 000 eur!Authentic Dalmatian House with Swimming …
$1,14M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Superb villa of modern design of an exceptional location in the small coastal town of Supeta…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Modern Mediterranean Villa for Sale on Brač Island – 180m from the SeaDiscover this stunning…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Set among pine trees above a peaceful Adriatic cove in Splitska on the island of Brač, this …
$798,639
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Fantastic ultra-modern new villa of the highest quality with panoramic sea views on the firs…
$2,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
BRAČ ISLAND, SPLITSKA – Modern Sea View Villa with Pool, Roof Terrace and Garden, Walking Di…
$694,469
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Outstanding new offer on the FIRST line to the sea in Supetar, Island of Brac!Wonderful pebb…
$2,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
BRAČ ISLAND – Authentic Brač Stone Villa with Swimming Pool, Olive Grove and 2,130 m² Privat…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Marvellous villa on the first line to the sea on the island on Brac just 10 km from ferry Su…
$2,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
BRAČ ISLAND, SPLITSKA – Modern Family Villa with Pool, Roof Terrace and Sea View, Walking Di…
$925,958
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Villa in Splitska, Croatia
Villa
Splitska, Croatia
$2,78M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 10 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 244 m²
Brač, Splitska Newly built, luxurious villa with pool, 244 m2 of living space on a 548 m2 p…
Price on request
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Brač, Splitska, beautiful villa of 136 m2 on a plot of 343 m2.On the ground floor there is a…
$599,805
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Villa 5 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Splitska, a beautiful villa of 150 m2 of living space with a swimming pool on a plot o…
Price on request
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Brač, Splitska, A beautiful villa with a pool of 205 m2 located on a plot of 420 m2. O…
$830,499
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Brač, Splitska, villa with an area of ​​229 m2, on two floors, on a plot of land of 425 m2.O…
$922,776
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Villa 4 rooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Brač, Splitska, beautiful villa of 188 m2, on two floors, on a plot of land of 411 m2.On the…
$761,290
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