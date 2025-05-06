Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Beautiful detached house with pool and sea view in Grizane, cca. 4 km from the sea, with dis…
$622,736
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 508 m²
Fantastic estate in  Bribir, Vinodolska Općina on 4646 sq.m. of land, with tennis terra…
$2,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Klenovica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Klenovica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Price fell from 790 000 eur to 690 000 eur!Fascinating villa of modern design built a few ye…
$752,541
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa with swimming pool, first row to the sea in Smokvica, Novi Vinodolski area!Wonderful o…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa for sale in Tribalj, Novi Vinodolski area cca. 3 km from the sea.Total area is 200 sq.…
$826,540
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Beautiful villa with swimming pool and panoramic views of the sea, of Krk island, cca.900 me…
$1,30M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Villa in Novi Vinodolski mere 50 meters from the sea with swimming pool and garage!Rare loca…
$1,02M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 710 m²
This gorgeous villa is located right by the sea in Novi Vinodolski area!Villa has total surf…
$2,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa in Klenovica just 200 meters from the sea, with sea and Krk island views!Total floorsp…
$869,565
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
Exclusive villa with swimming pool under constructio, just 150 meters from the sea on Pag pe…
$681,649
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa with an indoor and outdoor swimming pool and a view of the sea and the island o…
$1,36M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 m²
Two semi-detached modern villas in Grižane-Belgrad, Vinodolska Općina, with the two swimming…
$1,64M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Novi Vinodolski – House with Swimming Pool, 100m from the Sea!This stunning 200 m² house wit…
$701,993
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Perfect new modern villa with a sea view in Crikvenica surroundings!Villa is positioned cca.…
$1,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
Exclusive new modern villa under construction just 150 meters from the sea on Pag peninsula …
$681,649
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Exceptional new villa 100 meters from the sea in Novi Vinodolski!In our exclusive listing, w…
$707,654
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Lux villa in Bribir, Novi Vinodolski area!Total area is 150 sq.m. Land plot is 720 sq.m.Vill…
$968,814
