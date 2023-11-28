UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Grad Porec
Villas
Villas for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa
Clear all
28 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Porec, Croatia
4
3
154 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Porec, Croatia
4
3
152 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13772 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4
6
470 m²
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
6
4
224 m²
€737,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4
3
170 m²
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4
4
348 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5
4
370 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
4
5
203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
7
7
450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
6
4
180 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula’s shore in western Croatia, Poreč is a favorite summer getaway. The…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porec, Croatia
11
4
1 400 m²
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
2
2
242 m²
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
€615,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
7
8
520 m²
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Kukci, Croatia
5
3
380 m²
The villa is located in a quiet place with all facilities, yet in a quiet location that allo…
€665,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Nova Vas, Croatia
4
4
170 m²
In the vicinity of Poreč, 4 km from the city and the sea, this modern villa with a swimming …
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3
4
165 m²
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of 165 m2 on a plot…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3
4
150 m²
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
6
5
174 m²
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
6
5
199 m²
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
5
5
240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
5
31
400 m²
This wonderful-looking property in Poreč is now on sale! Take a look at this unique estate l…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
4
21
240 m²
Are you wondering where to find a quality property for an affordable price? Check out this v…
€721,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
4
4
160 m²
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of 160 m2 and 1000 …
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of 200 m2 spr…
€635,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Porec, Croatia
4
4
169 m²
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
€515,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
3
2
180 m²
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of 180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Grad Porec, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL