  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Nin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Nin, Croatia

Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$752,541
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
 Beautiful modern villa with traditionals stone elements in a small and quiet place in …
$1,09M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Unique seafront ultra-modern villa in Zadar area in Nin!It's contemporary outlook remind of …
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Exquisite 1st line villa in Nin area, contemporary architecture and design - right by the be…
$2,45M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Awesome contemporary villa on the 1st line to the sea!In the picturesque village near Nin, n…
$2,34M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Modern villa under construction in Nin area just 200 meters from the sea!Total floorspace is…
$976,122
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Grad Nin, Croatia
Villa
Grad Nin, Croatia
Area 160 m²
This new modern villa, spanning 160 square meters, is a sanctuary for those who prize both p…
$621,664
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
