Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Labin
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Labin, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
€885,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Vinez, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vinez, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
€1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Labin, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
The hilltop town of Labin is one of Istria’s most attractive. Labin may also be a nice lunch…
€1,29M
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Labin, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir