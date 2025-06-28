Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Makarska rivijera, Croatia

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Elegant newly built cubic style modern villa with swimming pool in the hamlet of Bast, Baška…
$795,190
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Phenomenal modern elegant villa in an attractive location in the elite tourist resort of Bre…
$2,21M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Sensational new luxury villa with swimming pool in a very desirable location 500 meters from…
$1,79M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Villa of rare beauty in Brela only 250 meters from wonderful beaches, within pine trees, wit…
$576,225
Properties features in Makarska rivijera, Croatia

