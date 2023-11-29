Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Makarska
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
€900,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
€330,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir