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Villas for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

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29 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Four super-modern villas with swimming pools on Makarska riviera with panoramic sea view!Pre…
$1,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Phenomenal modern elegant villa in an attractive location in the elite tourist resort of Bre…
$2,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
An extraordinarily attractive new villa of modern design with a panoramic view of the sea gr…
$1,48M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 900 m²
Description of object: In a quiet and sought-after location near the center of Makarska, the…
$1,36M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet place with breathtaking views, a house was created that …
$1,26M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Wonderful newly built villa with swimming pool in Veliko Brdo district of famous Makarska!It…
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Absolutely unique - stunning new villa within new condo in Baska Voda, just 150 meters from …
$2,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Elegant newly built cubic style modern villa with swimming pool in the hamlet of Bast, Baška…
$799,412
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 409 m²
A new impessive villa with an sea view in the area of ​​Veliko Brdo in Makarska, cca. 900 me…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Recently built villa with swimming pool and jacuzzi on a hill over Makarska with wonderful s…
$1,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Villa of rare beauty in Brela only 250 meters from wonderful beaches, within pine trees, wit…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Mediterranean Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Makarska!MAKARSKA, VE…
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Newly built villa with a swimming pool for sale in the small hamlet of Rastovac, within the …
$909,202
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Amazing new modern villa for sale in Makarska just 850 meters from the beach!It is close eno…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury villa in Baška Voda near the beach, with amazing sea views just 150 meters from the s…
$1,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Beautiful Dalmatian authentic style property only 200 meters from the sea, with charming sea…
$909,202
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
A modern semi-detached villa in an excellent location in the Veliko Brdo area of ​​Makarska.…
$972,103
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Makarska with a stunning open sea view, offering the perfect combin…
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Astonishing  newly built modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views for sa…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Sensational new luxury villa with swimming pool in a very desirable location 500 meters from…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Newly built luxury villa with swimming pool - a wonderful position in Baška Voda, a tourist …
$2,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Makarska, Veliko Brdo district offers new duplex villettas under construction only 1,2 km fr…
$865,331
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxurious villa is situated in an exceptionally tranquil area of Draznice near Makarska…
$800,555
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Fascinating ultra-modern villa of an attractive location in the extremely popular tourist to…
$1,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
In one of the most desirable destinations on the Croatian coast, above the Makarska Riviera,…
$766,246
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Exceptional modern villa of outstanding location with a wonderful panoramic view of the sea …
$1,14M
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Villa 5 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
$409,482
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Villa 15 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 15 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
$4,50M
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