Villas for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

8 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
celina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Villa 4 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in celina, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
celina, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€1,30M
Villa 11 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borak, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
€1,25M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Borak, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omiš.…
€1,70M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Borak, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Borak, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…
€1,70M
Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
€1,70M
Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…
€1,70M
