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Villas for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

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22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Modern Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Exclusive Sea View Property in Dugi Rat Near OmisT…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Hot sale!Discounted!Old price was 1 570 000 eur, new price is 1 100 000 eur!In an idyllic Da…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful and elegant luxury villa for sale in Jesenice, Dugi Rat just 170 meters from …
$1,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Discover this exceptional luxury villa for sale near Omiš, Croatia, nestled at the foothills…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Marvellous modern luxury villa with swimming pool just 6 km from Omis and 25 from the centre…
$1,73M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Phenomenal new modern 1st line 5***** villa on Omis riviera!Situated in the picturesque coas…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
Just a short drive from the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea, this stunning villa offers a rare bl…
$2,12M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Description of object: For sale is an apartment house with stunning panoramic sea views and …
$665,628
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Ultra-luxury villa for sale in one of the most desirable areas of Dalmatia, located in the p…
$2,92M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
This exclusive first row to the sea complex for sale on the stunning Omis Riviera occupies a…
$1,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Fantastic offer on Omis riviera - beautiful luxury modern villa with swimming pool, wellness…
$2,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful pretty much isolated villa on a hillside in Jesenice with breathtaking sea views!I…
$1,27M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Hot sale!Price dropped from 1 700 000 eur to 1 105 000 eur!Sale of this opulent dwelling nes…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This stunning villa, located in the tranquil hinterland of Omiš and just 7 km from the sea, …
$857,738
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 463 m²
Luxury Seafront Villa for Sale – Omiš RivieraThis exclusive luxury villa is located first ro…
$4,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mimice, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mimice, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Fantastic new modern villa with swimming pool and elevator on the 1st line to the sea - abso…
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Panoramic Sea View Property in Dugi Rat Near Omis!This be…
Price on request
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 270 m²
This wonderful Mediterranean villa with a swimming pool and open sea views is for sale in Je…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Villa which caused a FURORE at Croatian property market!Pure modern lines have recently take…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
$1,96M
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Villa 4 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
$2,42M
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Villa 5 rooms in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…
$1,96M
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