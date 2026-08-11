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Villas for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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44 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Modern Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Garage – Kostrena, Rijeka Riviera, mere 300 …
$1,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the b…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Explore a unique luxury real estate opportunity in the Kvarner region with this impressive A…
$822,647
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa in Kostrena with magnificent sea views and swimming pool!Total surface us 250 sq.m. La…
$1,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
KRALJEVICA - Semi-detached villa of 151 m² with a swimming pool, just 200 meters from the se…
$606,135
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
New villa in Hreljin, Bakar - quite a piece of modern art of architecture!We are pleased to …
$1,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views in Rijeka, MartinkovacThe proximity of the …
$1,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
This premium real estate offering features an exclusively decorated designer villa for sale …
$903,484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Exclusive 213 sq.m. Villa with Infinity Pool, Garage, Garden, and Panoramic Sea View in Kost…
$1,25M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Luxury villa with a sea view in Kraljevica, Šmrika, in Rijeka outskirts!Total area is 380 sq…
$1,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Family villa with swimming pool, panoramic sea views and two apartments in Kostrena near Rij…
$1,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Beautiful 1st line villa in Kraljevica!Situated in the first construction line to the sea, j…
$2,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful winter-house in Mrkopalj, Gorski Kotar with valley views!In the heart of the pictu…
$628,411
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
We are facilitating the sale of a rare detached house within the city limits, offering a stu…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
KASTAV – Holiday House with Spacious Building Land, Swimming Pool and Investment Potential N…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 260 m²
Sale of a wonderful unique villa located in Ravna Gora, in the heart of Gorski Kotar. Positi…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Stunning villa on the FIRST LINE of the sea in the suburb of Rijeka!Elite place, next to the…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
 Luxury winter chalet with  indoor swimming pool in the heart of nature of Gorski …
$726,218
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
ADRIONIKA is glad to introduce luxury modern villa in Glavani,Kostrena with amazing sea view…
$1,56M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Impressive property in Martinkovac over Rijeka with fantastic sea views!Distance from the se…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Discounted!Old price is 1 mio euro, new price is 900 000 eur!Fantastic villa for sale in Gor…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villa with a swimming pool mere 200 meters from the sea in Kraljevica, Rijeka!…
$674,113
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Exclusive waterfront real estate introduces a luxury seafront villa for sale in the Kvarner …
$4,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Luxurious villa in Kostrena (Glavani area) with breathtaking panoramic view for 360 degrees!…
$1,56M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
Solid luxury villa with swimming pool and beautiful sea views!This wonderful villa in locate…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Villa with a pool for sale in one of the most scenic locations of Gorski Kotar, near the enc…
$716,658
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Fairytale wooden villa with swimming pool and wellness in Gorski Kotar!The villa of 220 sq.m…
$994,031
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Beautiful modern villa on the second line of houses on the street of millionaires in Kostren…
$2,19M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 792 m²
Exceptional Private Estate in Croatia with Two Houses, Swimming Pool and Approved Building P…
$788,897
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Luxury Villa with Swimming Pool for Sale in Rijeka! Wonderful Sea Views!An impressive villa …
$3,37M
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