Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Trogir
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
ELITE VILLA WITH POOL AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEW A fantastic new villa for sale, located in a…
€2,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
ELITE NEW VILLA WITH THE BASIC For sale is a luxurious new villa located in a quiet locatio…
€1,95M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with parking in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with parking
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-story villa under construction, located in the vicinity of Trogir. The pla…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa on the island of Ciovo, a few kilometers from Trogir. The villa i…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-story villa located on the island of Ciovo, near the beach and infrastru…
€990,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 4
For sale recently built luxury villa on the Chiovo Peninsula near Trogir, located just 35 me…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale is a new luxury villa located on a small slope in a picturesque village in the subu…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 4
For sale a new villa with a swimming pool and beautiful sea views. The villa is located on t…
€1,80M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€2,65M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale six luxury villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Ciovo Isla…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€1,45M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale six luxurious new villas located in an attractive location on the north side of Cio…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale luxury villa of 400 m2, located in an attractive location near Trogir, in the front…
€4,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful stone villa located in a secluded place, just 20 meters from the crysta…
€3,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful villa of 300 m2, located on an exceptional location on the island of Ci…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with garage, with basement in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with garage, with basement
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The villa under construction, with an area of 287 m2, located on the south-west side of the …
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with basement in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with basement
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale a luxury villa under construction, flooded with sun on the island of Ciovo, in the …
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale villa under construction, located on the seashore in a quiet bay in the suburbs of …
€4,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
A beautiful villa with a panoramic sea view is for sale, located on the western side of the …
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
We mediate in sale of elite newly built villa, situated on island of Čiovo. Villa has two fl…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Villa 9 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 4
We mediate in sale of spacious villa in first row to the sea, which is situated on island of…
€2,60M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Продается новая вилла, расположенная в тихом месте, в пригороде исторического города Трогир.…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Drvenik Mali, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Drvenik Mali, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Take a look at this property of 250m2 in modern colonial style. Here we have that traditiona…
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Trogir, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir