  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
21
Grad Zadar
53
Grad Makarska
25
Grad Pula
203
10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern four-storey villa for sale, located in the center of Split. The ground floor features…
$3,28M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 598 m²
This newly built, modern and luxuriously equipped villa with an outdoor pool, located in the…
$1,59M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
$2,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool in Okrug Gornji, Ciovo island, south …
$1,56M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 300 m²
We present you an exclusive villa on the first line in the prestigious area of ​​Čiovo, Okru…
$2,17M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 390 m²
This beautiful residential building is located near the city of Zadar, only 150 meters from …
$774,862
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 220 m²
This exquisite villa in Rogoznica offers the perfect combination of luxury, style and modern…
$1,27M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of the first and second floors, with a net area of 400 m2, and contains 1…
$1,64M
Villa in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Villa
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Area 363 m²
The exclusive villa on the island of Ciovo is a wonderful place to relax, located only 90 me…
$1,91M
