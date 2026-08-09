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Villas for sale in Opcina Tar Vabriga, Croatia

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5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$722,437
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Villa 4 rooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13771 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,61M
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Villa 4 rooms in Vabriga, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13803 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,33M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13773 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,85M
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Villa 4 rooms in Frata, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Frata, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13770 Istria, Poreč, project of luxury villas. Luxury villa with an …
$1,50M
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