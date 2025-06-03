Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

24 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Zagreb, Bijenik Beautiful four-room apartment on the first floor of a building constructed i…
$480,607
Villa 6 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 728 m²
Remete, Črešnjevec A beautiful family villa with a pool with a total GRP of 727.97m2, built…
$1,37M
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15049Zagreb, Mlinovi A luxurious four-room duplex semi-detach villa und…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14726Maksimir, SrebrnjakLuxury three-bedroom penthouse with an area of …
$904,000
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Pantovčak Luxury and modern family villa with pool with a total living area of ​​425 m2, on…
$2,86M
Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Luxury family house under construction, Zagreb, Mala Mlaka district!New standards of Croatia…
$905,230
Villa 6 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Zagreb, Črnomerec Beautiful two-story, six-room apartment of 240 m2, on the high ground flo…
$1,02M
Villa 6 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14492 Šalata, luxury villa A unique luxury villa with an area of 520 …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Zagreb, Babonićeva Street Luxuriously furnished five-room apartment NKP 258 m2 on the first…
Price on request
Villa 7 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
$1,26M
Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Beautifull villa with indoor swimming pool in Zagreb, Šestine!Located in Šestine, Gramača, t…
$1,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
A beautiful villa of 400 m2 in a unique location in Zagreb, Gornji grad!Zagreb, Gornji grad,…
$1,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
Charming family home in, Zagreb, Gracani!It is a gorgeous property of 385m2 on 1970m2 of lan…
$981,575
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Nestled upon a generous plot of 1,351 square meters, this modern, luxurious villa of 423&nbs…
$1,01M
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14087 Podsljeme, Šestinski peak Four-room, two-story apartment, apar…
$699,169
Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14088 Podsljeme, Šestinski peak Five-room, two-story apartment, apar…
$691,159
Villa 3 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 368 m²
Exceptional offer for Zagreb! Perfect choice!In a commanding position on a land plot of 1,78…
$1,19M
Villa 10 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Salad, Srebrnjak Detached urban villa of 400 m2 on a plot of 700 m2, built in 2023.The urba…
$2,52M
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 15068 Zagreb, Gornji Bukovac A beautiful four-room apartment of 83 m² on…
$326,127
Villa 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Zagreb, Špansko, Beautiful four-room penthouse NKP 90 m2 on the second floor in a newly bui…
$486,329
Villa 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Zagreb, Gornji Stenjevec Beautiful three-bedroom apartment NKP 72.11 on the first floor of …
$257,468
Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Luxury family villa with pool under construction in Zagreb, Šestine!It is a beautiful family…
$1,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Beautiful villa of 300 m2 on a plot of land of 770 m2 in Zagreb, Tuškanac elite district!Zag…
$1,91M
