Villas for sale in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

5 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Murter, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Two beautiful new villas on the Murter peninsula just 50 meters from the sea with an indoor …
$5,13M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Fantastic ultramodern villa on the first line to the sea in Razanj area!Outstanding contempo…
$4,58M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Murter, Croatia
Villa
Murter, Croatia
Area 545 m²
Unique waterfront manor with direct access to the pier of two moorings and beachline on Murt…
$3,22M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murter, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea Views in Murter – Just 250m from the BeachWe proud…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In the enchanting town of Ražanj, a new villa of modern design is currently under constructi…
Price on request
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Properties features in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

