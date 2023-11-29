UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Zadar County
Residential properties for sale in Zadar County, Croatia
Grad Zadar
43
Town of Pag
11
Grad Biograd na Moru
8
Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
8
Municipality of Kolan
6
Nin
4
Opcina Pasman
4
Opcina Preko
4
Clear all
168 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3
2
86 m²
€459,837
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3
2
72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of 71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2
1
46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of 46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4
2
102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of 101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2
1
49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of 48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2
1
46 m²
€233,791
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2
1
63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of 62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
5
5
289 m²
€1,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
6
4
235 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
2
2
94 m²
4
ID CODE: 19672
€256,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
2
132 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13707 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
2
121 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13710 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
2
134 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13708 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
2
114 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13709 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Ugljan, Croatia
4
4
262 m²
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
3
1
80 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13703 Zadar, Borik Newly renovated three-room apartment with a net u…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
7
360 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
2
170 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
2
120 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
3
2
148 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with sea view
Town of Pag, Croatia
6
3
170 m²
PAG - House with three apartments overlooking the sea The island of Pag is one of the larg…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Ugljan, Croatia
3
3
110 m²
ZADAR, UGLJAN - Furnished apartment near the sea, A1 An apartment for sale on the ground f…
€509,143
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
2
2
91 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
3
2
170 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
5
300 m²
1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale near the sea …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Zaton, Croatia
3
3
185 m²
1
ZADAR, ZATON - Luxury stone villa with swimming pool Beautiful stone villa with swimming p…
€610,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
9
9
450 m²
4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
6
8
172 m²
4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
5
4
259 m²
3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
4
170 m²
2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
