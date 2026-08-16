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Residential properties for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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Grad Zadar
106
Zadar
85
Grad Nin
52
Pag
22
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458 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Preko, Croatia
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2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Fully-Furnished 2-BR Apartment with Sea Views, 476 m² Yard (1/2 Share) & Expansion Po…
$467,398
VAT
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5 bedroom house in Zadar County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 551 m²
Sea:10 m Built: 2024 Pag center: 8 km Airport distance: 87 km Indoor space: 551 m2 Pl…
Price on request
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7 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 414 m²
Sea : 10 m Built: 2024 Airport distance: 31 km Indoor space: 414 m2 Plot size: 5…
$2,08M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$898,964
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3 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$961,391
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$425,196
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Brand-new modern villa with swimming pool, 50 meters from the sea!A luxurious, contemporay d…
$903,484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$1,03M
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Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
НОВОСТРОЙКА 100 м ОТ  МОРЯ город НИН Р анняя стадия строительства . 📍 Тихая локаци…
$294,851
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2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a new building S101C in Privlaka near Zada…
$288,613
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/3
The property is located in the first row by the sea, only ten meters from the shoreline. It …
$729,166
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$473,609
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
In the enchanting coastal haven of Sukošan, a stately villa graces an unparalleled location,…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-6
$302,691
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
This luxury high-tech villa is located in Dalmatia, in Privlaka, on the first row to the sea…
$4,04M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 505 m²
Modern new villa with 4 luxury apartments, 20 meters from the sea only on Vir island!Set jus…
$2,63M
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4 bedroom house in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Location: Seline Built: 2018 Sea: 300 m Center: 300 m Airport distance: 48 km …
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Lux new attached villa in Privlaka, 100m from the sea, with roof top jacuzzi, if offered for…
$796,152
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
New complex of 12 luxury villas on a natural slope, which ensures a wonderful open view of t…
$1,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Villa with Stunning Sea Views in Zadar area, mere 150 meters from the sea - with tenn…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Newly Built 2025 Seafront Luxury Villa in Dalmatia – First Row to the Sea with Pool, Panoram…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Discover a captivating modular villa for sale on Pag Island, boasting an enchanting sea view…
$1,66M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is nestled in a tranquil setting just …
$1,66M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This exclusive luxury villa is located in Privlaka area near Zadar, only 4 km from historic …
$865,331
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Discover this exceptional penthouse, located in a modern urban villa on one of the most beau…
$743,024
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$800,559
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Fantastic modern family villa  under construction in Zadar area with distant sea views.…
$1,49M
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$363,545
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
For sale is a new modern villa near Zadar with sea views, just 200 meters from the beautiful…
$1,27M
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Property types in Zadar County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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