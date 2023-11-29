Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Zadar County

Residential properties for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
43
Town of Pag
11
Grad Biograd na Moru
8
Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
8
Municipality of Kolan
6
Nin
4
Opcina Pasman
4
Opcina Preko
4
168 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€459,837
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of ​​46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
4 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of ​​48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€233,791
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
Villa 5 room villa in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
€1,53M
Villa 6 room villa in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,000,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 19672
€256,500
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13707 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13710 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€600,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13708 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13709 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ugljan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Ugljan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
€765,000
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13703 Zadar, Borik Newly renovated three-room apartment with a net u…
€370,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
6 room house with furniture, with sea view in Town of Pag, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with sea view
Town of Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
PAG - House with three apartments overlooking the sea The island of Pag is one of the larg…
€300,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Ugljan, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Ugljan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
ZADAR, UGLJAN - Furnished apartment near the sea, A1 An apartment for sale on the ground f…
€509,143
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale near the sea …
€750,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Zaton, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, ZATON - Luxury stone villa with swimming pool Beautiful stone villa with swimming p…
€610,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
Property types in Zadar County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
